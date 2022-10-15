Sonali Phogat PA’s Gurugram flat inspected

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 14

The CBI team reached Gurugram to investigate the BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case on Friday.

The team inspected Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan’s flat number 901 of the Gurgaon Greens Society located in Sector 102. The CBI team stayed in the society for one and a half hours and then returned, but it refused to speak to mediapersons. According to the police, the CBI team arrived at the society at 2.30 pm. The team reached Sangwan’s flat in Tower 4 and investigated for one and a half hours there and finally returned at around 4pm. During the investigation,the owner of the flat was also questioned by the CBI.They also inspected the flat. Sonali Phogat’s brother was also present with the CBI team. Sonali Phogat died under suspicious circumstances on August 23 in Goa. The Goa Police had registered a case against two persons, including her PA Sudhir Sangwan. Phogat’s family was not satisfied with the investigation of the Goa Police. In such a situation, the family was constantly questioning the working style of the Goa Police and demanding a CBI inquiry. The case was handed over to the CBI.