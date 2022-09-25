Sonali Phogat's sister to carry forward her political legacy: Family

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 24

The family of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances in Goa last month, has announced to join active politics and designated Sonali’s younger sister Rukesh to carry forward her political legacy.

The family members, including Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara, brother Vatan Dhaka, sister Rukesh Punia and Rukesh’s husband Aman Punia, attended the sarv khap mahapanchayat at Jat Dharamshala in Hisar today.

Vatan Dhaka said, “We are with the BJP and have put forward Rukesh to be active in the party now. She will hold a workers’ meeting in the Adampur segment on October 23 to discuss further strategy.”

Right now, not fit for politics: Daughter Right now, I am not fit to be in active politics, thus my aunt Rukesh will be carrying forward the legacy of my mother. Yashodhara, Sonali Phogat’s daughter

Dhaka said they were under pressure from followers and workers, who had been associated with Sonali Phogat, to be active in politics. When asked whether they were planning to contest the Adampur byelection, he said it was the prerogative of the party to nominate its candidate for the election.

“Rukesh has made it clear that she will be a disciplined party worker and do whatever work was assigned to her,” he said.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, Sonali’s brother-in-law Aman Punia tendered an apology on behalf of Sonali Phogat who had used unparliamentary words for the farmers during their agitation.

He said Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan, who is now in jail in connection with her murder, had influenced her to issue such wrong statements targeting the farmers. “We belong to a farmer’s family and have always stood by farmers. I seek apology for her utterances and urge the farmers to forget and forgive,” Punia said. Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara said, “Right now, I am not fit to be in active politics and thus my aunt Rukesh will be carrying forward the legacy of my mother.”

Sarv khap panchayat pradhan Tekram Kandela said they had accepted the apology extended by the family on behalf of Sonali Phogat as it was now obvious that she was under pressure from Sudhir Sangwan.

Sonali had died in Goa on August 23 and the Goa Police had arrested Sangwan and another person Sukhwinder on murder charge. Later, the Goa police handed over the case to the CBI.