Sonepat: Ashoka University signs pact with Groningen varsity

Sonepat: Ashoka University and the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, have recently signed an MoU for strengthening their academic ties. Through this partnership, the universities seek to facilitate joint research activities. Reflecting on the significance of this collaboration, Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with one of the oldest universities in the Netherlands, regarded for its longstanding tradition of academic excellence. This partnership aligns perfectly with university’s goal of fostering diversity within the realm of higher education.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...