Sonepat: Ashoka University signs pact with Groningen varsity

Sonepat: Ashoka University and the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, have recently signed an MoU for strengthening their academic ties. Through this partnership, the universities seek to facilitate joint research activities. Reflecting on the significance of this collaboration, Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with one of the oldest universities in the Netherlands, regarded for its longstanding tradition of academic excellence. This partnership aligns perfectly with university’s goal of fostering diversity within the realm of higher education.”

