Sonepat: Ashoka University invites applications

Sonepat: Ashoka University today announced that admissions to the Young India Fellowship (YIF) class of 2023-24 are open with an early deadline being December 19, 2022. Aniha Brar, Dean, YIF said, “It is an year-long postgraduate diploma in liberal studies that trains 100 exceptional individuals from India and abroad to become effective leaders and change-makers of the 21st century through a multidisciplinary and multidimensional curriculum. Around 10 scholarships, covering the tuition and residence fees, will be awarded to exceptional candidates admitted to the YIF Class of 2024.

Sonepat: “Law courses are places where social hierarchies are interrogated. The study of law is deeply intertwined with our social context. To limit access to this hugely important space is to deny rights to a large section of the population. If our aim is to enhance access to legal education, simply ensuring greater entry into the hallowed halls of elite institutions cannot be the end of the goal,” said Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Supreme Court of India while addressing a gathering on “Climate Change and Global Justice: The Future of Our Planet” at OP Jindal Global University.

