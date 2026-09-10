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Home / Haryana / Sonepat cops crack blind murder case in Gohana, two arrested

Sonepat cops crack blind murder case in Gohana, two arrested

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The two accused in custody of the Gohana police.
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With the arrest of two accused, the Sonepat police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a youth from Indergarhi in Gohana city.

The police produced the accused before the court, which remanded them to four days’ police remand. The accused have been identified as Vikram, alias Mohit, of Chopra Colony and Pritam of Bhatgaon village in Sonepat district.

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The police recovered the body on the disclosure of the accused.

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ACP (Crime) Rajpal Singh said Sanjay, a resident of Indergarhi, lodged a complaint with the Gohana city police that his nephew Vicky, alias Dhilu, went to Haridwar, along with Mohit and Pritam, around 30-40 days ago.

Two-three days after they returned from Haridwar, Mohit and Pritam came to his brother’s home and took Vicky along with them in their car. However, Vicky didn’t return home even after one week, the complainant said. The family tried to contact him on his mobile phone, but to no avail. His friends told the family members that they had dropped him on Meham road the same day.

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The complainant along with other family members suspected that something untoward had happened to Vicky.

The Gohana city police started an investigation and the matter was handed over to the Crime Unit headed by Inspector Ankit Kumar.

ACP Rajpal said the Crime Unit interrogated the two suspects after taking them into custody and examined evidence.

During the interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to Vicky’s murder. The police recovered Vicky’s body from under a culvert on the Panipat-Rohtak National Highway.

The accused revealed that during their Haridwar visit, Pritam’s Rs 18,000 went missing. Both Pritam and Vikram suspected Vicky of stealing the money. Nursing a grudge against Vicky, they brought a knife, slit his throat and threw his body under the culvert.

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