Sonepat DC inspects sports stadium, calls for changes

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 15

Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar and MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, along with other officers, on Friday conducted an inspection at the Subhash Stadium as it has been in a deplorable condition for long.

While discussing the redevelopment of the stadium, DC Kumar directed officials of the Sports Department to construct a track, multipurpose hall, parking space and offices there. In order to provide better facilities to sportspersons, DC Kumar directed the officials to come up with a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the stadium, while emphasising the need to level it.

The officials were also directed to construct a multipurpose hall in the stadium, with the provision of courts for badminton, wrestling, basketball and other indoor games. Apart from this, he discussed the construction of a boxing ring in the available space. He also came up with the idea of building a parking space after demolishing the abandoned and unsafe shops there and directed the officials to pace up the construction of the felicitation centre for the office to be shifted there.

The DC was disappointed after seeing the condition of the old office building.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat