Home / Haryana / Sonepat DC meets IIT-Delhi team to strengthen startup ecosystem

Sonepat DC meets IIT-Delhi team to strengthen startup ecosystem

Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:15 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
DC Sushil Sarwan meets a team from AIC, IIT-Delhi, on Saturday.
In a key step towards transforming Haryana into a leading hub for startups and innovation, a team from Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), IIT Delhi, met with Sonepat Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan. The meeting focused on strengthening the district’s innovation ecosystem and fostering a vibrant startup culture.

During the interaction, DC Sarwan reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for early-stage startups and innovators in the region. He highlighted the administration’s focus on empowering local talent and unlocking the innovation potential of Sonepat and its surroundings. He assured full support to facilitate structured efforts that catalyse grassroots entrepreneurship.

Alok Pandey, CEO of AIC IIT Delhi, along with assistant manager Himanshu Agrawal, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the incubator’s impactful work over the past two to three years. Sarwan appreciated the foundation’s contribution and praised its forward-looking roadmap aligned with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The AIC IIT Delhi team also explored the idea of establishing a dedicated innovation fund for the district to provide direct support to aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators from Haryana.

Reaffirming its commitment, AIC IIT Delhi expressed its intent to work closely with the district administration and other ecosystem stakeholders to build a robust, inclusive and results-driven innovation landscape in the region.

“Our collective goal is to transform Sonepat into a leading centre of innovation and entrepreneurship through collaborative efforts and a shared vision,” said Pandey.

