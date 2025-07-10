Sonepat dist gears up for Kanwar Yatra

The district administration is making preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. DC Sushil Sarwan on Thursday imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the district till further orders in a bid to maintain law and order. The DC has imposed a ban on DJs with high sound, and carrying hockey sticks, baseball bats and lathis during the yatra. All camps (Kanwar shivirs) would be set up on the left side of roads — at a minimum distance of 60 ft from these.

Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh recently held a meeting with police officers, directing them to make proper arrangements to ensure the peaceful organisation of the yatra. The Sonepat police have earmarked roads for the entry of Kanwariyas into the district. CCTV cameras will be installed on the Kanwar Yatra route, and cops will be deployed to it.