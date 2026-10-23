Sonepat: Every grain of farmers’ produce will be bought, says Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Thursday visited grain markets in Gohana, Sonepat, Kharkhoda and Gannaur to review paddy procurement, lifting and the availability of basic amenities.

During his visit, the minister interacted with farmers, commission agents and officials to assess the procurement process and address concerns. He said the government was committed to purchasing every grain of farmers’ produce and would not tolerate any negligence in procurement.

Advertisement

Rana said the state government was taking continuous steps to safeguard farmers’ interests. He directed officials to ensure smooth procurement and expedite the lifting of procured paddy to prevent congestion in mandis and facilitate farmers arriving to sell their produce.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns over discrepancies between actual crop yields and quantities recorded on the portal, the minister assured farmers that they need not worry if their field yield exceeded the registered quantity. They could approach the market secretary concerned to report the discrepancy, which would be resolved according to established rules, he said.

Rana also urged farmers to bring adequately dried paddy to mandis, explaining that excess moisture could hamper procurement.

Advertisement

Appealing for responsible stubble management, he advised farmers to incorporate crop residue into the soil instead of burning it. This would improve soil fertility, benefit subsequent crops and help protect the environment, he said.