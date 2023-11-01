Sonepat firm fails to deposit Rs 24 cr fine for mining outside allotted area

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, October 31

The Mining and Geology Department, Haryana, and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) have imposed a penalty of Rs 24.82 crore on M/s Ultimate Group for alleged “illegal mining” outside the allotted contract area in Sonepat.

The alleged illegal excavation of sand was conducted in the garb of a mining contract.

In an Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted to the NGT, it was informed that the surveyor and officers of the mining and revenue departments, and HSPCB (Sonepat) visited the site on July 7. The survey report revealed that the mining unit had excavated minerals outside the allotted area up to a depth of 9 ft in 59.4 acres, with 40.85 acres in Gyaspur village and 18.55 acres in Pabnera village. It is accused of lifting 11.64 lakh MT of sand.

The mining department issued a show-cause notice and demand notice to the unit to deposit a penalty of Rs 24.49 crore as royalty price and fine for excavating sand within 15 days. On August 28, the contract of the firm was terminated.

After the firm failed to deposit the penalty, a reminder notice was issued on October 23. If the unit doesn’t deposit the penalty, the case will be sent to the Sonepat DC to recover the amount in accordance with the Haryana Land Revenue Act, said the ATR.

The HSPCB told the NGT that a closure order was issued against the unit on March 16 and the mining activity was stopped on March 17. The board had granted Consent to Operate (CTO) up to September 30, 2022. Thereafter, the firm was engaged in mining activity without a valid CTO.

The HSPCB imposed an environmental compensation (EC) of Rs 33.6 lakh, with directions to deposit the amount within 30 days. As the unit did not deposit the EC, a notice to recover the amount in accordance with the Haryana Land Revenue Act was issued on October 16.

“Prosecution action has also been initiated against the partners” of the unit for violation of environmental laws and “disciplinary action against the then Regional Officers of HSPCB, Sonepat, has also been taken by the Chairman, HSPCB, Panchkula,” it stated.

