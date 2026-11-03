DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sonepat law varsity hosts conference on MSME challenges, labour laws

Sonepat law varsity hosts conference on MSME challenges, labour laws

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:16 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
VC Devinder Singh addresses a conference at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University in Sonepat.
Advertisement

The Centre for Labour Studies, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Centre, IIT-Delhi, organised a round-table conference on ‘MSMEs and Emerging Challenges: Labour Laws, Social Protection and Ease of Doing Business’.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh. It aimed to provide a common platform for academicians, industry experts and professionals associated with the policy sector to deliberate on the emerging challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly in the areas of labour laws, social protection and ease of doing business.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh, Chief – Strategy and HR, XLRI Delhi-NCR, attended the conference as the chief guest, while Alok Pandey of the Atal Incubation Centre, IIT-Delhi, and Rakesh Chhabra, president of the Rai Industries Association, attended as guests of honour.

Advertisement

The conference also featured expert contributions from Rajnish Sharma, MSME turnaround coach and business consultant; Neelabh Pathak, Senior Manager – Impact and Partnerships, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT-Delhi; and Tushit Gupta, founder of okDriver Smart Dashcams Private Limited.

Balwinder Kaur, Director and Organising Secretary, Centre for Labour Studies, and Associate Professor, along with Dr Mani Yadav, Assistant Professor, played an important role in organising the conference.

Advertisement

The conference provided an opportunity for meaningful interaction and an exchange of ideas among representatives from academia, industry and the entrepreneurship sector.

The VC said meaningful deliberations on contemporary issues relating to labour laws, social protection and entrepreneurship were essential in the present scenario. He emphasised that such initiatives provided students and research scholars with practical insights while helping them understand the evolving needs of industry and society.

Registrar Ashutosh Mishra said the university aimed to connect academic knowledge with practical experience. He added that such conferences promoted collaboration and dialogue among students, academicians and industry experts while encouraging innovative ideas to address contemporary challenges.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts