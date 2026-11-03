Sonepat law varsity hosts conference on MSME challenges, labour laws

The Centre for Labour Studies, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Centre, IIT-Delhi, organised a round-table conference on ‘MSMEs and Emerging Challenges: Labour Laws, Social Protection and Ease of Doing Business’.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh. It aimed to provide a common platform for academicians, industry experts and professionals associated with the policy sector to deliberate on the emerging challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly in the areas of labour laws, social protection and ease of doing business.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh, Chief – Strategy and HR, XLRI Delhi-NCR, attended the conference as the chief guest, while Alok Pandey of the Atal Incubation Centre, IIT-Delhi, and Rakesh Chhabra, president of the Rai Industries Association, attended as guests of honour.

Advertisement

The conference also featured expert contributions from Rajnish Sharma, MSME turnaround coach and business consultant; Neelabh Pathak, Senior Manager – Impact and Partnerships, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT-Delhi; and Tushit Gupta, founder of okDriver Smart Dashcams Private Limited.

Balwinder Kaur, Director and Organising Secretary, Centre for Labour Studies, and Associate Professor, along with Dr Mani Yadav, Assistant Professor, played an important role in organising the conference.

Advertisement

The conference provided an opportunity for meaningful interaction and an exchange of ideas among representatives from academia, industry and the entrepreneurship sector.

The VC said meaningful deliberations on contemporary issues relating to labour laws, social protection and entrepreneurship were essential in the present scenario. He emphasised that such initiatives provided students and research scholars with practical insights while helping them understand the evolving needs of industry and society.

Registrar Ashutosh Mishra said the university aimed to connect academic knowledge with practical experience. He added that such conferences promoted collaboration and dialogue among students, academicians and industry experts while encouraging innovative ideas to address contemporary challenges.