Sonepat: Law varsity students mark 150 yrs of Vande Mataram

Marking the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, a special programme was organised at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Rai. On the occasion, 150 students collectively sang Vande Mataram.

The programme was attended by Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh and Registrar Ashutosh Mishra, who joined the students on the occasion. It was coordinated by Dr Amit Guleria, Assistant Professor.

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Vande Mataram has been an important symbol of India’s freedom movement, national awakening and cultural identity. During the freedom struggle, the song played a significant role in strengthening the spirit of unity, courage and dedication to the motherland. Its 150th anniversary provides an opportunity to remember India’s rich historical heritage, the contributions of freedom fighters and the spirit of national consciousness.

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The VC said the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram was deeply connected with India’s national consciousness and the cherished memories of its freedom struggle.

Registrar Ashutosh Mishra said universities were not merely centres for imparting academic and legal education but also had a responsibility to develop a sense of national duty, social responsibility and human values among students. For law students, understanding the Constitution, democratic traditions, national unity and civic duties was particularly important, he added.