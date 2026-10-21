DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sonepat link emerges in Tiger Shroff firing; five arrested from district so far

Sonepat link emerges in Tiger Shroff firing; five arrested from district so far

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 11:33 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Mumbai Police, with the assistance of the CIA Gohana, arrested Ankit, a Class XII student from Baroda village, on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The investigation into the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff’s residence in Mumbai has led to Sonepat, with five accused from the district arrested so far for their alleged roles in the conspiracy, weapon supply and reconnaissance.

The Mumbai Police, with the assistance of the CIA Gohana, arrested Ankit, a Class XII student from Baroda village, on Wednesday. He was produced before a Gohana court, which granted the police three-day transit remand.

Advertisement

According to sources, Ankit had allegedly travelled to Mumbai and was in contact with the main accused, Anil Pandit, who is believed to be abroad. He allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the actor’s movements and routes and was involved in financial transactions. Investigators also suspect that he travelled to Nepal to explore possible escape routes after the firing. He reportedly returned before the incident.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Kunal of Rohna village and his friend Sumit, a resident of Rithal village. Sources said the two allegedly procured a pistol and 20 live cartridges from Amritsar on Pandit’s directions. Kunal allegedly persuaded Radha, who lived in Bahalgarh, and Babita, both from Uttar Pradesh, to transport the weapons to Mumbai. The two women were arrested at Delhi railway station.

Kunal has a criminal record, according to police records. He was arrested in an assault case in June 2024 and later in connection with a firing incident at a money exchange office on Assandh Road in Panipat on March 14 this year. He was granted bail in the latter case on May 15.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police also took Sameer, a resident of Devru village and a friend of accused Rihan, for questioning on Wednesday. It was not clear whether he had been formally arrested.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts