Sonepat link emerges in Tiger Shroff firing; five arrested from district so far

The investigation into the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff’s residence in Mumbai has led to Sonepat, with five accused from the district arrested so far for their alleged roles in the conspiracy, weapon supply and reconnaissance.

The Mumbai Police, with the assistance of the CIA Gohana, arrested Ankit, a Class XII student from Baroda village, on Wednesday. He was produced before a Gohana court, which granted the police three-day transit remand.

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According to sources, Ankit had allegedly travelled to Mumbai and was in contact with the main accused, Anil Pandit, who is believed to be abroad. He allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the actor’s movements and routes and was involved in financial transactions. Investigators also suspect that he travelled to Nepal to explore possible escape routes after the firing. He reportedly returned before the incident.

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On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Kunal of Rohna village and his friend Sumit, a resident of Rithal village. Sources said the two allegedly procured a pistol and 20 live cartridges from Amritsar on Pandit’s directions. Kunal allegedly persuaded Radha, who lived in Bahalgarh, and Babita, both from Uttar Pradesh, to transport the weapons to Mumbai. The two women were arrested at Delhi railway station.

Kunal has a criminal record, according to police records. He was arrested in an assault case in June 2024 and later in connection with a firing incident at a money exchange office on Assandh Road in Panipat on March 14 this year. He was granted bail in the latter case on May 15.

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police also took Sameer, a resident of Devru village and a friend of accused Rihan, for questioning on Wednesday. It was not clear whether he had been formally arrested.