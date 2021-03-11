Sonepat: Man gets 10-yr jail for rape

Sonepat, May 11
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shailender Singh on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a woman.
The court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 upon him and also ordered that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to further undergo imprisonment of 21 months.
A woman in her complaint to the Baroda police on December 3, 2019 said she was married around 15 years ago and has three children. She alleged that a person, Ajay of her parental village, forced her to make physical relations with him.
He had raped her so many times earlier and also demanded Rs one lakh from her, she alleged. She further alleged that he also threatened to kill her children and husband.
The Baroda police had registered a case against Ajay under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and after arrest he was produced before the court.
