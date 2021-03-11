Sonepat: Man gets 20-year imprisonment for raping minor

Sonepat, August 8
The fast-track special court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Monday sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 15-year-old in a Sonepat village in May 2020.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him, out of which Rs 50,000 would be given to the victim.
The incident was reported to the police on May 5, 2020. The victim’s father lodged a complaint at the Murthal police station that his daughter, who went out in the morning, had gone missing. A search was launched and the girl was found in the fields. She alleged rape by Sunil (alias Balli) of the same village. A case was registered.
