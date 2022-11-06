Sonepat: Man gets life imprisonment for murder

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 5

The court of District and Sessions Judge Parmod Goyal awarded life imprisonment in a five-year-old murder case and imposed a fine of Rs 32,500 on the convict.

District Attorney SK Khatri said the crime incident was reported at the Sadar police station on September 2, 2017.

Roopram of Busana village in his complaint to the police said he along with his brother-in-laws Sunny and Sunil were on their way to join duty with a cargo contractor at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Sunny was driving the car and as they reached near Kali temple around 8 pm, three persons in a car stopped them, he added.

One of the youths broke the front glass of the car with a rod while Suresh, one of the accused, shot bullets on Sunny’s forehead. The three accused then fled the spot.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. The accused, identified as, Suresh, Pravesh of Rathdhana village and Mandeep of Badoli village, were later arrested.

Khatri said the witnesses in the case got hostile, but on the basis of circumstantial and technical evidence and report of the ballistic experts, the court held the accused Suresh guilty.