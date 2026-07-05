Sonepat Mayor Rajiv Jain launches ‘Swacchta Prahari’ campaign to boost cleanliness

With the aim of promoting a clean, healthy and beautiful Sonepat, Mayor Rajiv Jain on Sunday launched the ‘Swacchta Prahari’ campaign.

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Under the initiative, a team of social workers, youth volunteers and concerned citizens has been formed to conduct cleanliness drives across different parts of the city every Sunday from 6.30 am to 8.30 am in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat.

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Jain said the campaign began with a special cleanliness drive from the telephone exchange in Sector 15 to Bihari Market. During the drive, volunteers cleared garbage, litter and overgrown bushes along the roadside, while also cleaning the grilles of stormwater drains to spread awareness about cleanliness among residents.

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Before this, volunteers also cleaned garbage and waste scattered in the newly developed park outside the Housing Board Colony, he added.

Addressing those present, Jain said cleanliness is not only the responsibility of the MC but of society as a whole. He urged residents to contribute towards keeping the city clean, saying collective efforts would help realise the vision of a clean, healthy and beautiful Sonepat.

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He added that, through the ‘Swacchta Prahari’ campaign, social workers and concerned citizens would join hands with the MC every Sunday to undertake voluntary cleanliness drives and spread awareness across the city.

Jain also appealed to residents to participate in large numbers, saying only public participation could turn the cleanliness campaign into a mass movement.

The mayor thanked the social workers, organisations and citizens who supported the initiative and expressed confidence that the ‘Swacchta Prahari’ campaign would help establish a new benchmark for cleanliness in the city.

Councillor Tribhuvan Kaushik, Dilbag Singh, Ravikant Kaushik, Municipal Corporation officials, social workers, representatives of various organisations and a large number of volunteers were present at the launch.