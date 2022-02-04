Sonepat MC launches sealing drive to recover property tax

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 3

Taking note of the slow pace of recovery of property tax, the Sonepat Municipal Corporation has launched a special sealing programme to speed up the process.

Interest waiver We have identified property defaulters and action will be initiated against them. Besides, the government has announced interest waiver scheme for people to deposit their property tax. Dharmender Singh, MC Commissioner

The MC has fixed the target to recover Rs 25 crore as property tax during this financial year 2021-22 but so far it has only been able to recover Rs 12 crore, less than 50 per cent of the proposed demand.

The MC officials on Wednesday sealed two properties in Murthal — Garam Dharam dhaba owned by actor Dharmendra and his family for not depositing Rs 50 lakh property tax and Jugal Kishor rice mill in Murthal area that owed Rs 50 lakh.

The MC has even prepared a list of 201 property tax defaulters, including government departments, institute owners and industrialists who owe Rs 70 crore for the past many years. The MC also served notices to such defaulters several times but to no avail. As many as 1.50 lakh properties are registered in the MC record of which 1,631 are agriculture units, 10,927 commercial, 2,017 industrial, 386 institutional, 8,583 mix-use units, 6,272 residential flats, 75,484 residential houses, 43,110 vacant plots and 693 units under special category. As per the details available, the Sonepat MC had passed the budget of Rs 184.73 crore for the present financial year 2021-22.

Sources said Rs 156 crore property tax arrears were pending for the past many years in the MC record.

Pavitra Gulia, Zonal Tax Officer (ZTO), said notices had been served several times to the defaulters and they did not bother to clear their dues. “Now, a special plan for sealing of the properties of the defaulters has been launched,” he added.

“A special list of defaulters who owe more than Rs 5 lakh of property tax has been prepared and notices have been served to them several times,” said ZTO Rajender Singh.

MC Commissioner Dharmender Singh said: “We have identified property defaulters and action will be initiated against them. Besides, the government has announced interest waiver scheme for people to deposit their property tax.”