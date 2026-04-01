Sonepat MC poll: ‘Controversy’ in Congress begins, ends — all in one day

A ‘controversy’ erupted in the Congress camp on Thursday—a day after party candidate Kamal Diwan filed his nomination—after news went viral that he had reportedly refused to contest. However, late in the evening, Diwan, who is the party district president (urban), ended the controversy, saying that he was contesting “on Congress ticket with full strength”.

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He alleged that the rumours were spread by the BJP to defame him. At a press conference in the evening, Diwan, along with Congress district president (rural) Surender Dahiya and former MLA Surender Panwar, said the Congress was a disciplined party and he was a disciplined soldier of the party.

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Son of a two-time MLA of Sonepat, Diwan said he would not desert the battle-ground and that he had not made any statement that he was not contesting.

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“Some media channels and social media platforms were saying that I am not contesting the election, but I never made any such statement,” he said.

“Some media groups are also insinuating some tension between me and Surender Panwar, but it is not true,” he said.

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Diwan said he went to Ambala to participate in the nomination of the mayoral candidate and met senior leaders, including state party president Rao Narender Singh and MP Deepender Hooda.

A controversy had also erupted on the distribution of tickets to the aspirants for the councillors’ post for 22 wards of the Sonepat Municipal Corporation (MC).

Party sources claimed that Diwan was not happy with the list of councillors and had opposed certain names close to the nomination process. They claimed that senior party leaders had called him to Ambala to resolve the issue. He returned late in the evening and ended the controversies.

Panwar alleged the conspiracy was generated by the BJP. The list of councillors was finalised only after conducting a survey and tickets had been allotted to “winning candidates” only, he said.