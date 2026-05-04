Sonepat MC poll turns prestige battle for ruling BJP, Congress

Electioneering for the Sonepat Municipal Corporation (MC) polls has reached a fever pitch, with mayoral and councillor candidates stepping up efforts to woo voters across the city. The contest has become a prestige battle, particularly for the ruling BJP and the Congress.

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Sonepat, once considered a Congress stronghold, witnessed a political shift in the October 2024 Assembly elections, when five MLAs were elected on BJP tickets. State BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli also hails from the district. For the BJP, the challenge lies in ensuring a high voter turnout and securing a decisive victory across all 22 wards, including the mayoral post. The Congress, on the other hand, is striving to regain its traditional support base in the civic body.

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A total of nine candidates are in the fray for the mayoral post, though the main contest is expected to be between BJP and Congress nominees. The voting will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

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In the 2024 Assembly elections, Nikhil Madaan won from Sonepat city, Pawan Kharkhoda from Kharkhoda, Krishna Gahlawat from Rai and Dr Arvind Sharma from Gohana. Independent MLA Devender Kadyan later extended support to the BJP.

The BJP also secured a major win in the March 2025 mayoral bypoll, when Rajiv Jain defeated Congress candidate Kamal Diwan by around 35,000 votes.

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The ruling party has intensified its campaign, deploying senior leaders to mobilise voters. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to visit Sonepat on Monday and participate in outreach programmes across all 22 wards, including “tea meetings” aimed at connecting with voters. Ashok Bhardwaj, district president, said, “The BJP mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain and BJP’s councillors’ candidates are going to win the election. The duties have been assigned to all booth presidents and panna pramukhs to bring out the maximum voters to the polling booth.”

Sanjeev Dahiya, district president, said, “MC polls are issue based and party leaders are making all efforts to woo the voters. Senior party leaders including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state incharge BK Hari Prasad; MP Deepender Hooda, MP Satpal Brahamchari, State president Rao Narender Singh and MLAs and other leaders will come to Panipat to expedite the campaigning.”