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Home / Haryana / Sonepat MC Polls: BJP, Congress, INLD candidates woo voters across 22 wards

Sonepat MC Polls: BJP, Congress, INLD candidates woo voters across 22 wards

A total of 2,96,045 voters – 1,53,380 male, 1,42,658 female and 7 transgender voters – would cast their votes

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:38 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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The candidates held small meetings with their supporters to make strategies to influence maximum voters to cast their votes on Sunday.
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Candidates vying for mayoral seat and councillor’s post went door-to-door on Saturday, reaching out to voters and meeting supporters. Around 2.96 lakh voters will decide the fate of a total 98 candidates, including 9 candidates for the mayoral post and 89 candidates for the councillors’ post for 22 wards.

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The candidates held small meetings with their supporters to make strategies to influence maximum voters to cast their votes on Sunday.

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The voting for the Sonepat Municipal Corporation (MC) will be on Sunday i.e. on May 10. A total of 2,96,045 voters – 1,53,380 male, 1,42,658 female and 7 transgender voters – would cast their votes to elect the mayor and councillors of all 22 wards.

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The voting would be held at 264 polling booths.

BJP’s mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain held door-to-door campaigning with his supporters in Shivaji Colony, Gokul Society, Sarang Road, Lal Darwaja, Kumhar Gate, Dev Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Murthal, Vivekanand School street, Sunder Sanwri, Saraswati Vihar, Rajiv Colony, Dahiya Colony, Sector 23, Pragati Nagar, Vita Park area, Sector 14 area, Rathdhana road, Devru and other places to woo the voters and also appealed them to vote for BJP for the overall development of the city.

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Jain also visited homes of prominent people in the city and claimed that there was a one-sided wave in the favour of the BJP.

BJP’s state President Mohan Lal Badoli, MLA Nikhil Madaan, BJP’s district president Ashok Bhardwaj, former Cabinet Minister Kavita Jain, Lalit Batra and other party leaders also held door-to-door campaigns in support of their party candidates.

Badoli said that the people have decided to bloom the ‘Lotus’ in all 22 wards and mayoral post in Sonepat and to make a triple-engine government for overall development and good governance. The state President also claimed that the people in Sonepat, Rewari, Ambala, Panchkula, Sanpla and Uklana have decided to elect and support the BJP for development of their concerned city.

On the other hand, Congress mayoral candidate Kamal Diwan and councillor candidates also held a door-to-door campaign in various colonies and wards on Saturday and appealed to the voters in support of Congress to make a new model of development in the MC area.

Candidate Advocate Anand Kumar appealed to voters to cast their votes for INLD.

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