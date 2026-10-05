Sonepat MLA felicitates Asian Games hockey gold medallists

Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madan on Sunday met Indian women hockey players Sakshi Rana and Jyoti at their residences and felicitated them for being part of the team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games.

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Congratulating the players on their achievement, Madan said their success was a matter of pride for Sonepat, Haryana and the country. He said their journey reflected the importance of hard work, discipline, determination and sustained practice in achieving sporting excellence.

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“Sakshi Rana and Jyoti have brought laurels to the country with their talent and hard work. Their achievement is particularly significant as the Indian women’s hockey team ended the country’s 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal,” he said.

Madan said the two players would inspire the younger generation, particularly girls, to pursue their goals with confidence and perseverance.

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He highlighted the difficult circumstances from which the two players had emerged. Sakshi Rana’s father, Satpal Rana, used to run a canteen at Tikaram Girls Senior Secondary School for a living. Jyoti Ramawat lost her father at a young age and her mother died two years ago. Her grandmother, Murti Devi, played a key role in supporting her journey in sport, he said.

Madan also praised Arjuna Awardee coach Pritam Siwach, under whose guidance the players were trained, saying her contribution to the Indian women’s hockey team’s success was commendable. He congratulated Siwach for her role in nurturing the players.

The MLA wished Sakshi and Jyoti success in their future competitions and expressed hope that they would continue to bring laurels to the state and the country.