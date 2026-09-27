Sonepat, Panipat celebrate kabaddi teams’ triumph

Residents of Sonepat and Panipat were elated over the gold medal victory of the Indian kabaddi teams (boys and girls), as several players, including captain Sunil Malik, hail from the region.

In the Indian boys’ team, captain Sunil Malik of Bhainswal Kalan village, Ashu Malik of Khanpur Kalan and Jaideep Dahiya of Sisana village hail from Sonepat district, while Ankit Jaglan of Naultha and Rahul Sethpal Rawal of Bapoli belong to Panipat district. Similarly, in the Indian girls’ team, former captain Ritu Negi belongs to Burshyam village in Panipat district, while Rajrani hails from Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat district.

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Sunil Malik, captain of the Indian kabaddi team, belongs to Bhainswal Kalan village in Gohana of Sonepat district. His family members, along with villagers, celebrated the victory on Saturday by distributing sweets.

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“Born on May 12, 1997, Indian team captain Sunil Malik began practising kabaddi at the age of 14 on the village ground under the guidance of his cousin Vijender Malik and coach Bhupender Malik,” said Sumit Malik, Sunil’s younger brother, who himself was a kabaddi player.

“Our father was a truck driver and died in 2014, following which the family faced financial hardship. But beating all odds and with the support of Vijender Malik and Bhupender Malik, he practised hard and won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan today,” he said. Sunil Malik’s sporting journey is full of medals. He is a four-time gold medallist at the university level and a two-time gold medallist at the Junior National Games. He has won six medals, including four gold and two silver, at the national level. He also won a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games as vice-captain of the team and has now once again won a gold medal as captain of the Indian team, his brother Sumit said.

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Naultha village in Panipat district also celebrated the golden victory on Saturday as Ankit Jaglan of the village is a member of the Indian kabaddi team. “Born in 1999, Ankit Jaglan started playing kabaddi at the age of 10 on the village ground. He later joined the SAI centre in Sonepat,” said his elder brother Sonu Jaglan.