Sonepat petroleum dealers to down shutters today

Panipat, August 25

Enraged with the rise in robbery incidents at petrol stations in Sonepat, members of the Haryana Petroleum Dealers’ Association (HPDA) have decided to shut petrol pumps in Sonepat on Friday and also not to fill petrol and diesel in police vehicles on credit. The association president alleged that the Police Department owed over Rs 25 crore to petroleum dealers across the state.

The HPDA made these decisions on Thursday at a private hotel under the banner of Rashtriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangathan (RJUVS).

Sanjeev Chaudhary, president, HPDA, said robbery incidents at petrol pumps are on the rise in all districts across the state. As many as five robbery incidents have been reported in Sonepat district in the past 15 days but the police have failed to crackdown on culprits, he said.

The dealers are feeling unsafe and the employees on the petrol pumps are scared to work at night, he said. Five robbery incidents were reported in Sonepat. on August 10 on the Bahalgarh Road, on August 13 at a gas agency in Kundli, on August 14 in Khewra, on August 19 at a petrol pump in Kundli and one more robbery incident occurred in Kundli on August 24, he said. The modus operandi in all incidents is almost the same, he said. The association members met Sonepat SP Himanshu Garg on the issue, he said.

Chaudhary said the HPDA had decided that petrol pumps would be close on August 26 in Sonepat in protest against the robbery incidents.

Besides, the Police Department owes over Rs 25 crore to the petroleum dealers across the state but have failed to provide security to them. That is why the HPDA has also decided not to fill petrol or diesel in police vehicles on credit, Chaudhary asserted.

If the police fail to nab the accused within seven days, all petrol pumps in the state will be shut against police inaction and the keys handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chaudhary warned.

