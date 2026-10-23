Sonepat: Pharmacy college hosts white coat ceremony for freshers

A grand White Coat Ceremony was held at Puran Murti College of Pharmacy for first-year students. The ceremony familiarised students with their future professional responsibilities.

On the occasion, the students pledged to discharge their duties honestly in the field of pharmacy, adhere to ethical principles, and serve society through their knowledge.

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The programme was inaugurated by Vijaypal Nain, chairman of Puran Murti Vidyapeeth, along with secretary Gautam Nain, treasurer Bhopal Singh, managing director Kapil Bhatia, and Principal Sunita, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

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Addressing the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) and Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharma) students, Nain encouraged them to fulfil their professional responsibilities with honesty, discipline and ethical values. He emphasised that pharmacy is not limited to the study of medicines but also involves the vital responsibilities of patient care, the safe use of medicines, and improving public health.

He urged the students to acquire quality education, practical experience, and modern technological knowledge at the institute and utilise them for the benefit of society. He also highlighted that, alongside knowledge and skills, the field of pharmacy requires human sensitivity and strong ethical values. By making proper use of their abilities, students can contribute significantly to building a healthy and strong India.

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The principal encouraged the students to continuously enhance their knowledge and skills and make positive contributions to the fields of medicine and healthcare.