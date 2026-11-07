Sonepat police challan 1,444 vehicles in four days

Following the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and to ensure strict implementation of environmental norms under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Sonepat police challaned 1,444 vehicles and impounded 59 vehicles in four days for violating the prescribed norms.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh, the Sonepat police launched a special checking drive to ensure strict compliance with the restrictions imposed by the CAQM under the GRAP to curb air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The police set up 12 special checkpoints along the Sonepat-Delhi border from November 1 to check vehicles entering Delhi.

DCP Headquarters and Traffic Sonakshi Singh said necessary directions had been issued to the concerned SHOs and traffic police officials to regulate vehicular movement at the Delhi borders and ensure strict compliance with the restrictions imposed under the GRAP.

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She said that during the four-day checking drive, the police challaned 543 vehicles and impounded 41 on November 1. On November 2, 265 vehicles were challaned and eight impounded, while 316 vehicles were challaned and four impounded on November 3. On November 4, the police challaned 320 vehicles and impounded six for violating environmental norms and the CAQM’s directions.

Singh said special checkpoints had been set up at the Singhu-Kundli border flyover on NH-44, Safiabad border, Lampur border, Shivpuri Naka, Ferozepur Bangar-Auchandi border in Kharkhoda, Jhinjholi Toll Plaza on NH-344P, Saboli border, Singhu village road, KMP and KGP zero points, Jhinjholi village road, Jati Kalan-Bakhtawarpur village naka and Nahri double canal bridge.

Besides these locations, checkpoints had also been established on all other routes through which vehicles enter Delhi from Sonepat district. Police personnel have been deployed at these checkpoints round the clock, with staff members working in shifts.

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The DCP further said that police personnel were checking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates during the drive and taking action against violators. Overage vehicles were also being specifically checked and impounded as part of the campaign.