Sonepat police commissioner transferred after women’s panel chief fails to get police escort

The state government has transferred Sonepat Police Commissioner Nazneen Bhasin and given the charge to ADGP Mamta Singh.

The transfer is being seen as a fallout of a recent incident for reportedly not providing police escort to Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia during her visit to Ashoka University, Rai, on Thursday.

The panel had to wait for the police escort for over two hours at the PWD rest house at Rai and finally leave for the university without it.

The chairperson visited the university to probe the comments made by an assistant professor on Operation Sindoor on social media.

The panel had sounded the DGP and Sonepat police commissioner and deputy commissioner a day before the visit.

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) concerned and the SHO, women’s police station, were to escort the panel.

Bhatia told The Tribune that the ACP didn’t reach the rest house, while the SHO reached there but returned saying they had no orders to go to the university.

Bhatia said, “The commission was not on a personal visit but to probe a sensitive issue. Despite having been sounded, the police escort was not provided.”

She said, “I called up the commissioner but her reply was not satisfactory. It was a serious issue, so I talked to higher-ups in the government after which the commissioner was transferred.”

The commission also wrote to the DGP to register a case against the assistant professor, she said.

Despite repeated attempts, Bhasin was not available for comment. While police officials said it was a routine transfer.