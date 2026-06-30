Sonepat police nab 41 criminals in district-wide ‘Operation Prahar’

The district police on Monday launched a special drive, 'Operation Prahar', against criminals and arrested 41 persons allegedly involved in offences such as attempted murder, assault and theft. The police also apprehended 13 bail jumpers and three proclaimed offenders (POs).

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The operation was carried out under the supervision of ADGP and Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh and on the directions of DCP (Crime) Narender Kadyan.

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ADGP Mamta Singh said special instructions had been issued to all Station House Officers (SHOs), police outpost in-charges and crime branch officials in the district to ensure the successful execution of the campaign.

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Under the operation, police teams were directed to take stringent action against persons involved in murder, robbery, dacoity, theft, snatching, drug trafficking, the illicit liquor trade and other criminal activities, besides proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers.

A total of 399 police personnel were divided into 105 special teams across the East, West and Gohana zones to conduct simultaneous raids at various locations to apprehend wanted criminals.

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According to the police, the operation involved 19 crime branch teams, 27 teams from the East Zone, 26 from the West Zone, 24 from the Gohana Zone and nine teams from the traffic wing. The coordinated raids led to the arrest of 41 persons allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including attempted murder, assault and theft.

Of the total arrests, 11 accused were nabbed by the crime branch teams, five by the East Zone teams, eight by the West Zone teams and 17 by the Gohana Zone teams.

The police also arrested 13 bail jumpers and three proclaimed offenders during the operation and produced them before the court.

In addition, the traffic wing set up special checkpoints across the district and challaned 71 motorists for violating traffic rules.

ADGP Mamta Singh said such special operations would continue to curb crime and arrest those involved in criminal activities.

She added that the Sonepat police were following a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals. She also appealed to residents to inform the police if they noticed any suspicious persons or activities in their neighbourhood.