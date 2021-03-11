Sonepat residents rue potable water shortage

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 14

Residents of the western part of the city have been facing a shortage of potable water for the past many days.

Residents of West Ram Nagar protested against the Municipal Corporation today. They broke earthen pots to lodge their protest.

Notably, West Ram Nagar and Vishal Nagar have been getting irregular water supply for the past month.

Water tankers are being provided by political leaders of different parties but residents are forced to purchase water jugs and tankers to meet their needs.

Jitender Verma, a resident, said that they met officials of the water supply wing of the MC 15 days ago about the irregular water supply. “The officials assured us that water supply would be regularised, but to no avail,” he claimed.

“Water jugs worth Rs 200-250 are being brought daily by residents to meet their needs,” Verma added.