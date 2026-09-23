Sonepat team in Haryana busts gender test racket in Agra, four held

With the arrest of four persons, a team from the Health Department in Sonepat has unearthed an interstate racket involved in sex determination during a raid conducted in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The team also recovered Rs 90,000 and also seized a portable ultrasound machine from the possession of the accused.

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The Civil Surgeon, Sonepat, received a tip-off that a person, Sameer Kharab of the district, was reportedly involved in a sex determination racket. Following the tip-off, the team contacted Sameer Kharab through a decoy patient. He agreed to conduct the test and demanded Rs 90,000 for it.

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The Civil Surgeon constituted a team comprising Dr Yogesh Dahiya and Dr Deepak Kaushik as Nodal Officers, PCPNDT, and Dr Deepak Sharma, Medical Officer. Sameer then asked them to meet Shankar Rana at Bahalgarh Chowk on Monday.

As per the planning, the Health team sent the decoy to Bahalgarh Chowk, where Shankar Rana was present in a white WagonR car and the team began chasing them. They reached Agra through Mathura via the KMP Expressway.

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Meanwhile, Shankar Rana called someone, following which two persons arrived and took them to Sanskar Hospital and Trauma Centre on Gwalior Road. The decoy patient paid Rs 40,000 in advance to Shankar Rana and told him that the remaining Rs 50,000 would be paid after the work was completed.

After some time, they conducted an ultrasound of the woman and they disclosed the sex of the foetus to her. After getting information, the team along with a police team raided the spot and nabbed Shakar Rana, Manish Kushwaha, Jaivir Singha and Pawan Kushwaha from there.

Dr Sushil Kumar, Nodal Officer, PCPNDT, Agra, also reached the spot.

The joint team of Sonepat and Agra Health Department carried out a search at the hospital and recovered a portable ultrasound machine, wireless ultrasound probe and amount from the possession of the accused. The Agra police registered a case and began a probe in the matter.