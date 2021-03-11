Sonepat tehsildar suspended

Sonepat, August 12
The Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Government of Haryana on Friday suspended Manoj Kumar, a tehsildar posted in Sonepat.
He is the state president of the Haryana Revenue Officers Association. However, the reasons behind his suspension were not known till the filing of this report.
During the period of his suspension, the headquarters of Manoj Kumar had been fixed in the office of FCR & ACS and he would not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the FCR&ACS, the order said.
As per the order issued by by PK Dass, Financial Commissioner Revenue, he would be entitled to subsistence allowance under Rule 83 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...