Sonepat tehsildar suspended

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 12

The Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Government of Haryana on Friday suspended Manoj Kumar, a tehsildar posted in Sonepat.

He is the state president of the Haryana Revenue Officers Association. However, the reasons behind his suspension were not known till the filing of this report.

During the period of his suspension, the headquarters of Manoj Kumar had been fixed in the office of FCR & ACS and he would not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the FCR&ACS, the order said.

As per the order issued by by PK Dass, Financial Commissioner Revenue, he would be entitled to subsistence allowance under Rule 83 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016.

