Sonepat to be brought under 24x7 CCTV surveillance with 1,497 cameras

To strengthen urban governance, traffic management and emergency response, Sonepat will be equipped with 1,497 cameras as the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA) has decided to set up an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 176 crore.

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Recently, a coordination meeting chaired by ADGP and Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh was held, in which officials from the Police Department, SMDA and the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat, participated. It was decided to identify sensitive locations within the MC area as well as the outskirts of the city to enhance surveillance and curb crime.

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During the meeting, officials discussed the installation of various categories of surveillance cameras at multiple locations across Sonepat.

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Discussions were also held regarding the identification of additional strategic locations for camera installation. While several locations have already been identified, the remaining sites will be finalised by the Police Department based on operational requirements and security considerations.

The proposed ICCC project will incorporate approximately 1,497 cameras with advanced surveillance and monitoring technologies, including IP Dome Cameras, IP Bullet Cameras, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) Cameras, Body-Worn Cameras, Facial Recognition Cameras, a Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) system, an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system and a Speed Violation Detection (SVD) system, said Veena Hooda, Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SMDA.

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Most of the proposed camera locations are at the city’s entry and exit points on the outskirts, where miscreants are believed to enter the city and flee after committing crimes.

The Police Department has been directed to conduct a detailed survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) identifying sensitive locations, most of which are on highways and outer roads, for the installation of CCTV cameras. Aimed at curbing crime and monitoring criminal activities, the surveillance network will cover NH-44, the KMP Expressway, NH-334B, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and all major entry and exit points connecting Sonepat with Delhi, Hooda said.

The proposed surveillance coverage will also extend to crime-prone areas, major intersections, procession and gathering hotspots, traffic congestion points, railway stations, bus stands, tourist locations, main market areas, schools, government colleges, government hospitals, traffic junctions, administrative buildings and other critical government infrastructure.

The final number of cameras installed may vary depending on the requirements of key stakeholders, including the Police Department, Municipal Corporation Sonepat and other concerned departments, Hooda said.

“The inputs and recommendations received from major stakeholder departments will be incorporated into the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the ICCC. Once operational, the ICCC will significantly improve inter-departmental coordination and ensure a safer, smarter and more responsive urban environment for the citizens of Sonepat,” she said.

“Further consultations and site assessments will be undertaken jointly to finalise the implementation roadmap and technical requirements for the successful establishment of the ICCC,” Hooda added.

Key features of the ICCC:

City-wide surveillance network: Integration of police, traffic and public-place CCTV cameras with the ICCC for 24x7 monitoring.

Emergency response system: Direct integration of Dial 112, PCR vans and the police control room with the ICCC for faster incident response.

Traffic management: AI-based traffic violation detection, congestion monitoring and signal synchronisation at major junctions.

Crime mapping and analytics: Use of GIS and data analytics for hotspot identification, patrol planning and crime prevention.

Women’s and public safety modules: Deployment of panic buttons, facial recognition systems and alert mechanisms at crowded public places.

Dedicated bandwidth and cybersecurity: Establishment of a secure, dedicated network with data backup and cybersecurity protocols in accordance with MHA guidelines.