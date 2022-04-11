Sonepat trader goes missing

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 10

A 37-year-old trade leader reportedly went missing under suspicious circumstances near the Western Yamuna canal near Rohat village on Saturday evening.

He was identified as Anil Gupta ‘Citu’ of the Old industrial area. He had gone to immerse “hawan” ash into the canal near Rohat village in his car on Saturday evening.

Rafiq (Ravi) of Mahamoodpur Majra was the driver of his car. Ravi in his complaint to the police said that after immersing the ashes in the canal, he sat in the car. Meanwhile, he received a call on his mobile phone and went again on the Delhi road. He was waiting for him in the car, but Anil Gupta did not come back. Then he began to search for him, but could not find him. He tried to contact his mobile phone, which was found switched off. Due to apprehension of something untoward, he immediately informed the family members and the police about the matter.

The police began searching for him, but didn’t get any clues. Meanwhile, divers have also been called to search for him in the canal. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC on the complaint of the trader’s driver Rafiq.