Sonepat welcomes Asian Games gold-winning women, men hockey champions

Residents of Sonepat on Monday welcomed their hockey heroes — members of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams — who bagged gold medals at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and secured direct berths for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, on their return home.

Notably, four players — Neha, Jyoti, Sakshi Rana and Shilpi Dabas — in the women’s hockey team and three players — Sumit, Abhishek and Yashdeep Siwach — in the men’s hockey team are from Sonepat.

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MLA Nikhil Madaan met all seven gold medallist hockey players at Mission Chowk in the city and felicitated them on the spot. He congratulated the players on their magnificent achievement and encouraged them for future competitions. Madaan also participated in the athletes’ victory procession.

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All four players of the Indian women’s hockey team were accompanied by Arjun Awardee Pritam Siwach, as all of them are students of the hockey academy run by Siwach in the Industrial Area here.

The victory procession began from Mission Chowk and proceeded towards the hockey ground in the Industrial Area, where the players had practised. People and sports lovers welcomed them with garlands of notes and flowers, shouted slogans in their names and showered flower petals on them.

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A long queue of vehicles, tractors and two-wheelers decorated with flowers was seen in the juloos. The players were welcomed at several places in the city. The procession ended at the ground where the players had practised for many years.

Mohan Lal Badoli, Chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises; Mayor Rajiv Jain; Dronacharya Awardee Om Prakash; Dhyan Chand Awardee Kuldeep Malik; Olympic gold medallist hockey player Harwinder Singh; junior hockey players of the Pritam Siwach Hockey Foundation and others welcomed and honoured the hockey players at the ground.

During the procession, MLA Nikhil Madaan also discussed with the players their sporting journey, training and future preparations. Encouraging the hockey players, the MLA said honouring and supporting sportspersons is the responsibility of society, as such encouragement inspires new talent to move forward.

Madaan said the achievement through hard work, discipline and determination was a matter of pride for the entire society. He said Neha, Sakshi, Shilpi and Jyoti had brilliantly demonstrated their talent and hard work by winning the gold medal in women’s hockey at the Asian Games after 44 years.

“This achievement is a moment of glory for Sonepat as well as for the entire Haryana and the nation,” he said.

The MLA further said the daughters of Haryana had proved their prowess in sports on the international platform.

Extending congratulations to hockey coach Pritam Siwach, Madaan said the players were trained by Dronacharya Awardee coach Pritam Siwach and her contribution to the Indian hockey team’s golden success was truly commendable and significant.