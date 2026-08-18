DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sonepat women university staff begins indefinite sit-in over pending salaries

Sonepat women university staff begins indefinite sit-in over pending salaries

The university staff have been waiting for their salaries and remuneration for more than three months, leaving many struggling to meet their day-to-day household expenses

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:54 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Employees stage a dharna at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya in Sonepat on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Regular and contractual employees of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) in Khanpur Kalan village of Sonepat district have been waiting for their salaries and remuneration for more than three months, leaving many struggling to meet their day-to-day household expenses.

Advertisement

The employees on Tuesday launched an indefinite protest at the university’s main gate, demanding immediate release of their pending salaries and a permanent mechanism to ensure timely payment in the future. They said the agitation would continue until their demands are met.

Advertisement

“We received our last salaries in April. Since then, we have been waiting for the payments, while the pressure of meeting household and other expenses continues to mount. We have also approached the university authorities several times, but no solution has been found. We were therefore forced to launch this indefinite protest,” said Dr Rajesh, a leader of the Teachers’ Association.

Advertisement

She maintained that as part of the agitation, teaching and non-teaching employees had decided to participate in the strike and stage a dharna at the university’s main gate.

Dr Rajesh claimed that the employees had also held a similar protest in November last year over delayed salary payments. At that time, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured them that the issue would be resolved permanently, but the employees continued to face delays in receiving their salaries, she added.

Advertisement

“The government promotes the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, but the employees of the state’s lone women’s university are struggling to receive their salaries on time. The government should ensure that employees working at the university do not face such financial hardship,” she demanded.

Dr Rajesh informed that more than 450 teaching and non-teaching employees are currently participating in the protest. The agitation is being jointly organised under the aegis of teachers, non-teaching staff and guest teachers’ associations.

“We will not call off the protest until our demands are met and a permanent solution is put in place. Employees cannot be expected to work without receiving their salaries for months,” she added.

Another protesting teacher alleged that the administration had not provided a satisfactory explanation for the delays or taken effective measures to ensure regular payments.

“The university is claiming that inadequate grants are responsible for the crisis, but concrete arrangements should have been made to clear pending dues and ensure uninterrupted salary payments. Following repeated requests and a meeting with the authorities, we have been left with no option but to continue our peaceful protest and consider legal action. As part of the agitation, we have relinquished all additional responsibilities with immediate effect,” he claimed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts