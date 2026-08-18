Sonepat women university staff begins indefinite sit-in over pending salaries

Regular and contractual employees of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) in Khanpur Kalan village of Sonepat district have been waiting for their salaries and remuneration for more than three months, leaving many struggling to meet their day-to-day household expenses.

Advertisement

The employees on Tuesday launched an indefinite protest at the university’s main gate, demanding immediate release of their pending salaries and a permanent mechanism to ensure timely payment in the future. They said the agitation would continue until their demands are met.

Advertisement

“We received our last salaries in April. Since then, we have been waiting for the payments, while the pressure of meeting household and other expenses continues to mount. We have also approached the university authorities several times, but no solution has been found. We were therefore forced to launch this indefinite protest,” said Dr Rajesh, a leader of the Teachers’ Association.

Advertisement

She maintained that as part of the agitation, teaching and non-teaching employees had decided to participate in the strike and stage a dharna at the university’s main gate.

Dr Rajesh claimed that the employees had also held a similar protest in November last year over delayed salary payments. At that time, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured them that the issue would be resolved permanently, but the employees continued to face delays in receiving their salaries, she added.

Advertisement

“The government promotes the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, but the employees of the state’s lone women’s university are struggling to receive their salaries on time. The government should ensure that employees working at the university do not face such financial hardship,” she demanded.

Dr Rajesh informed that more than 450 teaching and non-teaching employees are currently participating in the protest. The agitation is being jointly organised under the aegis of teachers, non-teaching staff and guest teachers’ associations.

“We will not call off the protest until our demands are met and a permanent solution is put in place. Employees cannot be expected to work without receiving their salaries for months,” she added.

Another protesting teacher alleged that the administration had not provided a satisfactory explanation for the delays or taken effective measures to ensure regular payments.

“The university is claiming that inadequate grants are responsible for the crisis, but concrete arrangements should have been made to clear pending dues and ensure uninterrupted salary payments. Following repeated requests and a meeting with the authorities, we have been left with no option but to continue our peaceful protest and consider legal action. As part of the agitation, we have relinquished all additional responsibilities with immediate effect,” he claimed.