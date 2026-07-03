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Home / Haryana / Sonepat women’s varsity gets new controller of examinations

Sonepat women’s varsity gets new controller of examinations

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Dr Narendra Hooda
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The newly appointed Controller of Examinations at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, assumed charge today.

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The outgoing Controller of Examinations, Professor Sandeep Dahiya, formally handed over the responsibilities. The Vice Chancellor welcomed Dr Narendra Hooda and extended her best wishes for his new assignment.

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Dr Hooda brings with him 29 years of rich academic and administrative experience. He has served in the field of teaching for 12 years. He worked as Deputy Registrar at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, for 10 years.

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Thereafter, he served as Controller of Examinations at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management for seven years.

During his administrative career, Dr Hooda has also been a member of important statutory bodies, including the Finance Committee and the Academic Council, where he played an active role in policy formulation, academic planning and institutional administration.

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Expressing gratitude to the university administration, Dr Hooda said he would work with dedication, transparency and commitment to make the system more effective and student-centric.

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