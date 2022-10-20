Sonepat: Youth gets 20-yr RI for minor’s rape

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 19

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Tuesday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a youth for raping a 14-year-old girl last year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

A sum of Rs 50,000 of the fine amount of Rs 60,000 would be given to the victim. In case of the non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to undergo further RI for one year.

District Attorney SK Khatri said the incident was reported to the city police on January 20, 2021. In her complaint to the police, a Class VIII student alleged rape by a youth of the same locality while her parents were not at home.

The accused was apprehended and thrashed by her two brothers, who reached there while he was trying to flee from the spot. A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and he was arrested.