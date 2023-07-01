Sonepat youth threatens to kill PM Modi, booked

Panipat, June 30
A video went viral on social media in which an unidentified youth, who was posing himself as a bank employee, was seen threatening to shoot the Prime Minister. The Mohana police of Sonepat district have registered a case.
Inspector Rajpal, SHO, Mohana in his complaint to the police said he was on patrol near Badshahpur Machri village on Friday noon. Meanwhile, constable Omkar sent a video clip on his mobile phone in which some news TV anchor was seen taking views of people over ‘Adipurush’ film.
She began talking to a youth who was wearing a black cap. The youth posed himself as a miscreant of Haryana and claimed to be a resident of Mohana village of the district. He was threatening to kill Prime Minister Narender Modi in the video. He was saying that if Prime Minister Modi comes in front, he will shoot him. Following the complaint, the Mohana police lodged a case under Section 506 of the IPC.
The youth, who was seen threatening in the video, sometimes posed himself as a branch head of State Bank of India and sometimes posed as a farmer, said the sources.
