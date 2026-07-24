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Home / Haryana / Sonepat: Zila Parishad member ties himself with chains over 'lathicharge' on students at Jantar Mantar

Sonepat: Zila Parishad member ties himself with chains over 'lathicharge' on students at Jantar Mantar

Badwasnia accuses BJP of double standards, extends support to protesting youth

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:19 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Sanjay Badwasnia along with his associates staged a unique protest in Sonepat on Friday. Tribune photo
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Enraged over the lathicharge on protesting students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Zila Parishad member Sanjay Badwasnia, along with his associates, staged a unique protest on Friday by wearing yellow cloth on their heads and iron chains around their bodies.

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Badwasnia said that while the BJP government gives the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the country’s daughters were subjected to misbehaviour in the national capital. Claiming that democracy and the Constitution were in danger, he said he protested by chaining himself.

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He further said that people across the country stood with the students and youth. Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak and subsequent student suicides, he said the country’s youth had taken to the streets and were protesting at Jantar Mantar to seek justice. He alleged that the BJP state president mocked the youth movement by calling the protesters “loafers”.

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He further alleged that the BJP was intoxicated by power and was acting arbitrarily.

Anuj Jain, Rajesh Malik and Anurag Jain said they would wholeheartedly support the youth for the sake of their future. They said the people of the country now stood firmly with the students against the injustice.

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They further added that the BJP’s double standards had been exposed before the public and added that under the party’s rule, every section of society was unhappy and struggling to find relief.

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