A “Swachhata Samvad” programme was organised at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, on Monday with the objective of promoting awareness about cleanliness and that of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The programme was presided over by Prof Shivalik Yadav, Registrar, BPSMV.

Ravinder Jaglan, Vice-Chairman, state level task force, Swachh Bharat Mission, Haryana, interacted with students and shared his views on various aspects of cleanliness. He elaborated on the importance of cleanliness, the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the role of every citizen in building a clean and healthy society.

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Jaglan said cleanliness was not merely an individual responsibility but a collective responsibility. He called upon students to make cleanliness a part of their daily lifestyle. He urged students to spread awareness about cleanliness among their families and society. He emphasised that the youth can play a significant role in taking the message of cleanliness to every section of society.

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During interaction, students discussed various issues related to cleanliness, waste management, maintaining a clean campus and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Students also raised questions, which were addressed by the speaker. He stressed on the need to make cleanliness an integral part of everyday behaviour.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission activities being organised from September 17 to October 17, a poster-making competition was also held on the occasion. Aarti secured the first position, Kirti claimed second position, while Diksha and Aarti jointly secured the third position. The winners were felicitated by guests.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Shivalik Yadav, Registrar, BPSMV, said daughters of the nation would play a significant role in fulfilling the vision of a Swasth Bharat. He further said that discipline was the first habit that everyone should develop in life for progress and success. The programme was coordinated by Prof Jagdeep Singla, while a vote of thanks was proposed by Lt Col (retd) Dr Anil Balhara.