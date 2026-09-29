DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sonepat's Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya hosts ‘Swachhata Samvad’ programme

Sonepat's Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya hosts ‘Swachhata Samvad’ programme

Students urged to promote Swachh Bharat Mission in society

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the poster-making competition at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat.
Advertisement

A “Swachhata Samvad” programme was organised at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, on Monday with the objective of promoting awareness about cleanliness and that of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The programme was presided over by Prof Shivalik Yadav, Registrar, BPSMV.

Ravinder Jaglan, Vice-Chairman, state level task force, Swachh Bharat Mission, Haryana, interacted with students and shared his views on various aspects of cleanliness. He elaborated on the importance of cleanliness, the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the role of every citizen in building a clean and healthy society.

Advertisement

Jaglan said cleanliness was not merely an individual responsibility but a collective responsibility. He called upon students to make cleanliness a part of their daily lifestyle. He urged students to spread awareness about cleanliness among their families and society. He emphasised that the youth can play a significant role in taking the message of cleanliness to every section of society.

Advertisement

During interaction, students discussed various issues related to cleanliness, waste management, maintaining a clean campus and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Students also raised questions, which were addressed by the speaker. He stressed on the need to make cleanliness an integral part of everyday behaviour.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission activities being organised from September 17 to October 17, a poster-making competition was also held on the occasion. Aarti secured the first position, Kirti claimed second position, while Diksha and Aarti jointly secured the third position. The winners were felicitated by guests.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Prof Shivalik Yadav, Registrar, BPSMV, said daughters of the nation would play a significant role in fulfilling the vision of a Swasth Bharat. He further said that discipline was the first habit that everyone should develop in life for progress and success. The programme was coordinated by Prof Jagdeep Singla, while a vote of thanks was proposed by Lt Col (retd) Dr Anil Balhara.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts