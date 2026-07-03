Sonepat’s Subhash Stadium revamp project hits roadblock

The dream of providing better sports facilities to athletes in Sonepat has remained stuck in files for a long time. The rejuvenation project of Subhash Stadium has been delayed as no contractor has shown interest in the earth-filling tender, while the construction of the facilitation centre has also remained stalled midway for a long time.

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However, the PWD Department has simultaneously moved the rejuvenation project file, and a rough cost estimate for the construction of a multipurpose hall and a 200-metre synthetic track has reached the table of the Director General, Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

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The rejuvenation work will begin only after the completion of the earth-filling work, as the stadium is situated in a low-lying area and is around 10-12 feet below the level of the main road.

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Notably, MLA Nikhil Madaan raised the demand for enhancing sports facilities in the Sonepat constituency by rejuvenating Subhash Stadium and the Sector 4 Stadium during Zero Hour in the winter session of the Haryana Assembly.

MLA Madaan said that Subhash Stadium, located in the heart of the city, requires a modern indoor stadium for wrestling, kabaddi, basketball and handball. He also stressed the need for a modern gym, toilets and dressing rooms for players. The MLA further pointed out that the stadium is situated around 10-12 feet below the level of the main road, causing severe waterlogging during the rainy season. He demanded that the issue be resolved by filling the stadium with soil.

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Responding to the MLA’s demand, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare Gaurav Gautam said that the stadium would be filled with soil at a cost of Rs 66 lakh and also shared details of the detailed project report (DPR) for the stadium’s rejuvenation.

According to sources in the PWD Department, a rough cost estimate of Rs 13.51 crore has been sent to the Director General, Sports and Youth Welfare Department for administrative approval.

Under the rejuvenation project, a multipurpose hall measuring 125 feet by 76.6 feet will be constructed within the stadium. The hall will house three badminton courts, one volleyball court and one kabaddi court. In addition, a 200-metre-long, six-lane synthetic track will also be developed, an official said.

Apart from this, a three-storey facilitation centre is also being constructed at Subhash Stadium. The ground floor will include a nutrition room, VIP lounge, gym, lockers for boys and girls, and toilets. The first floor will have a staff room, store rooms, a sports knowledge centre, a sports facilitator’s office, a girls’ instructor’s room and girls’ changing rooms. The second floor will comprise four dormitories — two for boys and two for girls — and a caretaker’s room.

The facilitation centre project was initially allotted approximately Rs 3.60 crore, but the work was halted midway.

Subsequently, the PWD Department prepared a revised estimate for completing the project. The department has now received administrative approval of Rs 5.40 crore for the remaining work, and a work order was awarded to a contractor in February. However, work has not started yet.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Manoj Kumar said that a handball training centre is operational at Subhash Stadium and around 200 people, including daily walkers and youths preparing for competitive examinations, visit the stadium every day.

“The work on the facilitation centre has remained stalled for a long time. Although the PWD Department has awarded the tender, the contractor has not started the work,” the DSO added.

Executive Engineer (XEN), PWD, Anil Kamboj said that a notice has been issued to the contractor for failing to start the work on the facilitation centre despite the work order being awarded in February. He added that the contractor has also been summoned to discuss the issue.

On the rejuvenation project tender, XEN Kamboj said that tenders for the earth-filling work at Subhash Stadium have been floated four or five times, but no agency has come forward to undertake the work.

“The market rate of soil used for earth filling is higher than the government-approved rates, which is why no contractor has shown interest,” he said.

He added that the department has once again invited tenders for the earth-filling work at the same government-approved rates.