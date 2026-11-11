Sonia Gandhi could never have become PM, says Anil Vij

“Sonia Gandhi could not have been made Prime Minister, even though she was eager to become one,” Energy Minister Anil Vij said while responding to questions from the media about Sonia Gandhi’s statement in a book authored by her, in which she claimed to have sacrificed the post of PM.

Responding to another question about her expression of grief over the 1984 riots, Vij said, “It is true that she expressed grief, but why was there such a massacre? Even today, people continue to carry those wounds.”

When asked about Congress MP Imran Masood’s remarks linking Diwali celebrations with pollution, Vij said, “These are our traditions, but a narrative is being created and some people deliberately target our traditions.”