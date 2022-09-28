Sonia Khullar is Haryana's new DGHS

Chandigarh, September 27
The Haryana Government today appointed Sonia Trikha Khullar as new Director General Health Services (DGHS).
She will replace Veena Singh, who will retire on September 30.
Sonia Trikha Khullar, who is already in the DGHS grade, will also be the head of the department (HoD) of the Health Department, a government order said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP
There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...