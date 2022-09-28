Sonia Khullar is Haryana's new DGHS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Haryana Government today appointed Sonia Trikha Khullar as new Director General Health Services (DGHS).

She will replace Veena Singh, who will retire on September 30.

Sonia Trikha Khullar, who is already in the DGHS grade, will also be the head of the department (HoD) of the Health Department, a government order said.