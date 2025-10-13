DT
Home / Haryana / Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi may visit Chandigarh to condole Haryana IPS officer’s death

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi may visit Chandigarh to condole Haryana IPS officer’s death

Congress MP Deepender Hooda visits grieving family twice in two days

Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. File
Congress circles are abuzz with the likely visit of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi to offer condolences to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar following the suicide of her husband, Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, on October 7.

According to reports, Congress MP Deepender Hooda has visited the grieving family twice in the past two days. This morning, he reportedly paid a brief visit at the Sector 24 residence of the late officer before proceeding to Shimla for the unveiling of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’ s statue.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi and her daughter are already in Shimla and may make a stopover in Chandigarh to pay their respects.

Earlier, the Congress chairperson had sent a condolence letter to Amneet Kumar, terming the IPS officer’s suicide as “shocking and very painful”.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that the incident was “very unfortunate”.

“The Gandhi family, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is aware of the incident and have been considering a visit. It is likely that they would meet the aggrieved family since they are in Shimla,” he added.

