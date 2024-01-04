Soon, 3,000 LED lamps to illuminate Rohtak streets

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 3

As many as 3,000 LED lights will soon illuminate many streets of 22 municipal wards in Rohtak city as the Municipal Corporation authorities have received the lights to replace defunct ones.

“The work of installing the streetlights will start as soon as the wires and other kits are received. The project will cost Rs 70 lakh and the demand for the LEDs was sent to the state government over three months ago after the councillors submitted the requirement for the lights in their wards to the corporation authorities,” Mayor Manmohan Goyal said.

Goyal said the information about the receiving of 3,000 LEDs was shared with the councillors at the last meeting of the General House of the municipal corporation held here today. Now, the lights would be distributed among the councillors as per their requirement. They had already identified the spots where these would be installed, he added.

“This is the second time in the past one year when 3,000 LEDs have been purchased to illuminate streets of all 22 wards. However, many more streetlights are still required to replace all defunct ones in the city,” said the Mayor.

Notably, many streets in each ward plunge into the darkness as the sun sets, as many streetlights are lying non-functional.

