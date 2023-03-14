Soon, 6 vet polyclinics to look after cattle in shelters: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 13

Six veterinary polyclinics will be set up in the state, including one in Charkhi Dadri, so that the cattle in gaushalas are cared for and protected.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of the Haryana Livestock Exhibition-2023 held at Charkhi Dadri today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had increased the budget of the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore in 2023-24 for the protection of cattle.

Listing out the welfare schemes of the government, the CM said under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, loans had been provided to such families who had shown interest in adopting animal husbandry. “Under this scheme, the government aims to increase the income of about two lakh Antyodaya families this year,” he added.

A separate budgetary allocation of Rs 2,000 crore had been kept reserved for these families if they wish to do any work related to animal husbandry or any other sector or field, Khattar added.

The CM further said a new project named Sanjhi Dairy (community dairy) had been envisaged in the budget for 2023-24. Under this project, a shed will be built on the panchayat land for owners, who do not have enough space, to keep their cattle. This work will be done by the Cooperative Department. The scheme will be implemented from April 1 this year, the CM said.

Khattar said strict laws had been enacted by the state government for the protection of cows. Under this, rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years and a heavy penalty would be imposed if anyone is found involved in a heinous crime such as cow slaughtering.

He also called upon the panchayats and other institutions to come forward in taking care of the destitute cows by setting up shelters. If required, they would also be given grants, Khattar added.

“Along with traditional farming, livestock owners and farmers should also adopt other commercial activities such as beekeeping, fisheries, floriculture and setting up small-scale industries of food processing. The government is ready to extend the required support to them,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal said the purpose of organising such melas was to inform the farmers and cattle rearers about new techniques so that their income could be boosted by increasing the milk production.