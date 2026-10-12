In a major step towards keeping a systematic count of migratory bird species arriving in Haryana every year, particularly during the peak migration season in November and December, the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department is planning to install Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras at identified locations across the state.

The initiative is aimed at developing a more accurate picture of the number and diversity of migratory birds visiting the state. The proposed camera network will cover potential bird habitats, including notified wetlands and other water bodies where migratory birds are known to arrive.

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As per officials, around 200 species of birds, including around 100 migratory species, visit Haryana every year. The state holds special significance for migratory birds as it falls along the Central Asian Flyway, one of the major global routes used by the birds.

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“The AI-enabled system is expected to assist the department in identifying and recording birds more efficiently while reducing dependence on manual counting. The technology will help capture images and monitor bird movement at different locations, providing valuable data for future conservation planning,” said Dr Navdeep Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden.

He further said the initiative would help the department in preparing a database on migratory birds and their seasonal movement.

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“Haryana is an important stopover destination for migratory birds, particularly because of its location along the Central Asian Flyway. Our effort is to use technology, along with the knowledge and experience of people who regularly observe these birds, to understand their numbers, species diversity and movement patterns more accurately,” he said.

Singh maintained that AI-enabled cameras have already been installed at Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram and Kalesar National Park, Yamunanagar. “We expect such cameras will be installed at other sites soon,” he added.

Birdwatchers are complementary to management of avifauna due to their regular presence in all bird habitats as well as their association with the department, Singh said.

“The department has organised Wildlife Protection Week on the theme ‘Connecting Habitat Thriving Wildlife’ from October 2 to 8. Our focus is on wildlife conservation and creating public participation in protecting wildlife,” he added.