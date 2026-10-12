DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Soon, AI-enabled cams to keep watch over Haryana's migratory birds

Soon, AI-enabled cams to keep watch over Haryana's migratory birds

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:02 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The AI-enabled camera at Sultanpur National Park.
Advertisement

In a major step towards keeping a systematic count of migratory bird species arriving in Haryana every year, particularly during the peak migration season in November and December, the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department is planning to install Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras at identified locations across the state.

The initiative is aimed at developing a more accurate picture of the number and diversity of migratory birds visiting the state. The proposed camera network will cover potential bird habitats, including notified wetlands and other water bodies where migratory birds are known to arrive.

Advertisement

As per officials, around 200 species of birds, including around 100 migratory species, visit Haryana every year. The state holds special significance for migratory birds as it falls along the Central Asian Flyway, one of the major global routes used by the birds.

Advertisement

“The AI-enabled system is expected to assist the department in identifying and recording birds more efficiently while reducing dependence on manual counting. The technology will help capture images and monitor bird movement at different locations, providing valuable data for future conservation planning,” said Dr Navdeep Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden.

He further said the initiative would help the department in preparing a database on migratory birds and their seasonal movement.

Advertisement

“Haryana is an important stopover destination for migratory birds, particularly because of its location along the Central Asian Flyway. Our effort is to use technology, along with the knowledge and experience of people who regularly observe these birds, to understand their numbers, species diversity and movement patterns more accurately,” he said.

Singh maintained that AI-enabled cameras have already been installed at Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram and Kalesar National Park, Yamunanagar. “We expect such cameras will be installed at other sites soon,” he added.

Birdwatchers are complementary to management of avifauna due to their regular presence in all bird habitats as well as their association with the department, Singh said.

“The department has organised Wildlife Protection Week on the theme ‘Connecting Habitat Thriving Wildlife’ from October 2 to 8. Our focus is on wildlife conservation and creating public participation in protecting wildlife,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts