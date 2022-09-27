Soon all households in Haryana to have smart power meters

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, September 26

All households in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will soon have IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled smart meters as Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (Vi) Limited, has been in partnership with the EESL to provide fully secured IoT-enabled advanced metering infrastructure.

Arvind Nevatia, chief enterprise business officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with the EESL as their advanced metering infrastructure communication partner and contribute to the Government of India’s efforts towards the adoption of smart meters. The Vi IoT-enabled smart meters minimise human intervention in overall metering, billing and collection process and helps reduce theft by identifying loss pockets. We look forward to a successful partnership with the EESL and discoms.”

As of date, 5.16 lakh smart meters have already been installed in Haryana and 11.15 lakh in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company, the smart meters have resulted in substantial improvement in monthly meter readings. The installation of smart meters has also helped in improving billing and collection efficiency and has led to huge upside revenue for discoms, thereby improving their financial standing.

The Centre Government recently charted out a plan to replace 25 crore conventional electricity meters with smart ones across the country.

Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL, said, “The EESL is deploying India’s first large-scale smart metering project under the Smart Meter National Programme, in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi and Andaman. It has taken IoT services from Vodafone Idea for the network connectivity in discoms of UP and Haryana. These meters are transforming India’s energy landscape by increasing billing and collection efficiency; reducing operation and maintenance costs; enhancing the quality of services and providing consumers with demand-side management options.”

IoT-enabled metering