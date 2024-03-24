Soon, evening attractions to add to Brahma Sarovar’s grandeur

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 23

Tourists and devotees who reach Brahma Sarovar from across the country will soon be able to enjoy a musical fountain show before the evening prayers.

These will be installed in front of the Aarti Sthala and on both sides of the road leading to Purshottam Pura Bagh as part of the beautification project.

An official said, “The Brahma Sarovar is the biggest asset of the Kurukshetra Development Board and every year, lakhs of tourists and devotees from across the country reach here, but it lacks any attraction for the evening due to which tourists leave the place early. The board has been making efforts to make tourists stay for a longer duration. In a bid to increase evening attractions, the board will also introduce a laser show at Brahma Sarovar for which the state government has given its approval. However, it may take some time.”

A few years back, about 150 terracotta murals, depicting Mahabharata and other famous incidents, were created on walls with brief inscriptions. “Over time, the inscriptions got faded so now, the board is getting a catalogue prepared. The tourists will be able to download the catalogue containing details of the terracotta work by scanning the QR codes,” the official said.

Upender Singhal, honorary secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, said, “To add some new attractions, it has been decided to start a musical water fountain show near the Aarti Sthala. There will be a 15-minute fountain show before the daily ‘aarti’. Besides, fountains will be installed on both sides of the roads leading to Purshottam Pura Bagh from the North gate to the South gate of the sarovar.”

“The prime objective is to increase the evening attractions, besides ensuring beautification of Brahma Sarovar. Various other works related to improving the entry and exit points, lighting, solar panels for lighting and repair works will be done under the project. A budget of over Rs 2 crore is to be spent on the beautification project. The funds provided by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited under corporate social responsibility (CSR) and some budget by the board will be utilised for these works. A catalogue is being prepared and the QR codes will be installed soon,” he added.

Scan QR code, download catalogue

A few years back, about 150 terracotta murals, depicting Mahabharata and prominent incidents, were created on walls with brief inscriptions. “Over time, the inscriptions got faded, so now, the board is getting a catalogue prepared. The tourists will be able to download the catalogue containing details of the terracotta work by scanning the QR codes,” said an official

Works planned for beautification

A 15-minute fountain show will be organised before the evening prayers every day

Fountains will also be installed on both sides of roads leading to Purshottam Pura Bagh from North gate to South gate of the sarovar

Beautification of the entry and exit points, installation of solar panels for lighting and repair works are also planned under the project. A budget of over Rs 2 crore is estimated to be spent

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra