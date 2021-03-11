Soon, rural roads near cities in Haryana to have four lanes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today that the rural area roads adjoining cities would soon be upgraded to four lanes so that the traffic movement became more convenient.

Khattar said this while presiding over a review meeting of projects worth over Rs 100 crore of various departments. He reviewed 37 projects worth Rs 8,256 crore being executed by six departments.

Giving directions to the officials, the CM said a separate portal should be developed and the departments should upload all necessary details on it as soon as the works of the big projects were completed.

The CM said the roads leading to cities as well as villages up to 10 km would be upgraded to four lanes.

He directed officials of the power department to expedite the installation of smart meters. To provide the benefit of this scheme to people, publicity of the 5 per cent rebate being given to the consumers should be ensured. Under this scheme, 10 lakh smart meters were being installed in the state, said Khattar

The Chief Minister was told that the work on the Hisar airport would be completed by the end of July. In the second phase of the airport, additional works on the runway, boundary wall, cargo deck, blast pad and isolation bay at a cost of Rs 185 crore would be completed as soon as permission in this regard was given.

A new judicial complex was being built in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 133 crore and would be completed by December, the CM added.